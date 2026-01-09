VESSEL REVIEW | Eems Bison – Amasus Shipping to deploy new multi-purpose cargo carrier on shortsea routes

Netherlands-based Amasus Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new multi-purpose cargo vessel built by Bogazici Shipyard in Turkey.

Designed by Dutch naval architecture firm DEKC Maritime, Eems Bison will be operated on Amasus’ shortsea routes carrying bulk and breakbulk goods, containers, and large project cargo such as wind turbine blades and construction equipment. She is therefore certified to operate in open-top configuration.

The Bureau Veritas-classed newbuild has an LOA of 89.95 metres (295.1 feet), a beam of 14 metres (46 feet), a draught of 5.35 metres (17.6 feet), a deadweight of 4,100, and a gross tonnage of 2,415.