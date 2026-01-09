VESSEL REVIEW | Eems Bison – Amasus Shipping to deploy new multi-purpose cargo carrier on shortsea routes
Netherlands-based Amasus Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new multi-purpose cargo vessel built by Bogazici Shipyard in Turkey.
Designed by Dutch naval architecture firm DEKC Maritime, Eems Bison will be operated on Amasus’ shortsea routes carrying bulk and breakbulk goods, containers, and large project cargo such as wind turbine blades and construction equipment. She is therefore certified to operate in open-top configuration.
The Bureau Veritas-classed newbuild has an LOA of 89.95 metres (295.1 feet), a beam of 14 metres (46 feet), a draught of 5.35 metres (17.6 feet), a deadweight of 4,100, and a gross tonnage of 2,415.
Design permitting future fuel integration
An air draught of 29 metres (95 feet) will permit safe passage underneath bridges situated near the coast.
Power is provided by a diesel-electric propulsion system, though the ship’s modular construction means that it will be possible to adapt the propulsion setup for operation on alternative fuels with lower emissions to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.
The singular cargo hold measures 56 by 11 by 8.24 metres (180 by 36 by 27 feet) – ensuring a total grain capacity of approximately 178,300 cubic feet (5,049 cubic metres) – and is fitted with a 73- by 14-metre (240- by 46-foot) hatch cover with nine pontoon segments.
Part of a growing fleet for Baltic and North Seas trade
The tanktop has a rated load of 15 tonnes per square metre to permit the transport of a broad range of project cargo too large for carriage in the hold.
The vessel is also able to easily switch between cargo types, allowing for faster turnarounds and more trips to be completed over a given period.
Amasus will take delivery of three additional ships from the same series in the coming months, and all four will be operated in the Baltic and North Seas.