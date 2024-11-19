VESSEL REVIEW | COSCO Shipping Jixiang – First in new pulp carrier series for China's Qingdao Intercontinental Shipping

Versatile cargo-carrying ability

COSCO Shipping Jixiang has an LOA of 201.8 metres (662.1 feet), a beam of 32.26 metres (105.8 feet), a depth of 19.3 metres (63.3 feet), a design draught of 12.5 metres (41 feet), a gross tonnage of 40,350, a deadweight tonnage of 62,000, and a service speed of not less than 13.5 knots.

The newbuild also features a box-type cargo hold that will be used primarily for the transport of wood pulp but may also be used for transporting grain, iron ore, steel coils, containers, rail vehicles, and large project cargo such as offshore wind turbine blades. The hold has a total volume of 72,500 cubic metres (2.56 million cubic feet) and is flat without a slope or steps.