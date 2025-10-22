VESSEL REVIEW | Blue Marlin – Hybrid solar-powered inland cargo ship for Germany's HGK

There is also a Wattlab solar module system with 129 panels that can generate up to 37,500 kWh of electricity per year. This electricity not only supplies the hotel load but can also supply power for the ship’s main propulsion.

HGK said power from the solar panels can be transferred directly to the drive train, and the electricity generated will enable temporary emission-free operation by driving the rudder propellers, thus helping reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 36,000 kg per year.