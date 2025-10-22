VESSEL REVIEW | Blue Marlin – Hybrid solar-powered inland cargo ship for Germany's HGK
Germany's HGK Shipping recently took delivery of a new dry cargo vessel capable of operation in inland waters.
Blue Marlin will mainly transport steel and other bulk goods in the northwest German canal network on behalf of local steel manufacturer Salzgitter. HGK said the ship is optimised for navigation in canals with a length of 86 metres (280 feet), a beam of 9.5 metres (31 feet), and a navigable draught of just 1.1 metres (3.6 feet).
Main propulsion optionally driven by solar power
The ship features a diesel-electric propulsion setup and a Seafar system that allows remotely controlled navigation.
Two Veth azimuthing propellers and an additional bow thruster also enable the ship to be coupled with a pushed barge, which means that loads of up to 3,110 tonnes can be transported.
There is also a Wattlab solar module system with 129 panels that can generate up to 37,500 kWh of electricity per year. This electricity not only supplies the hotel load but can also supply power for the ship’s main propulsion.
HGK said power from the solar panels can be transferred directly to the drive train, and the electricity generated will enable temporary emission-free operation by driving the rudder propellers, thus helping reduce CO2 emissions by up to 36,000 kg per year.
Delivering up to 35 kW under optimal conditions, Blue Marlin’s solar power system will operate in conjunction with four diesel generators powering the electric propulsion system.
Wattlab said this fully integrated setup enables peak shaving, where the combination of solar energy and batteries will prevent the need for activating an additional generator during high-demand periods.
System ensuring optimum energy at various speed settings
The system’s automated energy management will distribute electrical energy where and when it is required, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.
Wattlab Founder and COO David Kester anticipates that Blue Marlin may sail using only solar power for limited periods, particularly in situations where the ship is lightly loaded and travelling downstream.
Design work on Blue Marlin was undertaken by HGK in close cooperation with Salzgitter.
Construction of the hull took place at Orsova Shipyard in Romania while the technical outfitting, which included installation of the Wattlab solar power system, was completed by De Gerlien van Tiem in the Netherlands.