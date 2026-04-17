VESSEL REVIEW | Balder – Klaveness welcomes first bulk and caustic soda carrier in new series
Norway's Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) recently took delivery of the first ship in a new series of combination dry and liquid bulk vessels optimised for the transport of caustic soda to be used in the aluminium industry.
Balder was built by China's New Yangzi Shipbuilding in fulfilment of an order for three bulk and caustic soda cargo vessels placed by KCC in 2023. Two other ships from the same series will be handed over later this year.
The Marshall Islands-registered newbuild has an LOA of 228.4 metres (749.3 feet), a beam of 34.8 metres (114 feet), a draught of 14.5 metres (47.6 feet), a depth of 20.9 metres (68.6 feet), a deadweight of 83,000 at full load displacement, and a gross tonnage of 49,234. The ship’s construction utilised 14,000 tons of steel cut into blocks and was done in compliance with DNV class requirements.
Two different cargo types to maximise vessel use
As a combination carrier, the ship was designed to address inefficiencies prevalent in the shipping industry. In particular, single-purposed vessels like tankers and dry bulk carriers are more likely to sail empty and unladen to their pick-up destinations.
On the other hand, combination carriers are capable of transporting both dry and wet bulk cargoes, and such flexibility increases the possibility of vessels being utilised on both legs of their respective journeys.
KCC said the vessel’s dimensions have been optimised specifically for routes to and from Australia, while her carrying capacity is approximately 15 per cent greater than that of the earlier generation of vessels that she and her sisters will eventually replace.
Equipped with emissions-reducing features
The ship meets IMO Tier III emission standards by incorporating energy-saving features including an air lubrication system, shaft generators, and an exhaust gas recirculating system. KCC said she has around 35 per cent lower fuel consumption per ton transported compared with her predecessors.
The engine can even be converted in the future to run on alternative fuels such as methanol and LNG. The vessel itself is prepared to accommodate shore power to enable electrical power to be supplied for the hotel load when berthed without relying on the onboard generators.
The vessel’s hatch covers feature a double-sealed design to ensure convenient and efficient operation when transporting dry cargo and safe loading when transporting liquid cargo.
The electronics include a highly automated monitoring system, a centralised control system, and a real-time performance management system.
With the delivery of Balder, KCC now operates a fleet of 17 combination carriers. The vessel is ready for her first employment, transporting caustic soda solution to Australia.