VESSEL REVIEW | Balder – Klaveness welcomes first bulk and caustic soda carrier in new series

Norway's Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) recently took delivery of the first ship in a new series of combination dry and liquid bulk vessels optimised for the transport of caustic soda to be used in the aluminium industry.

Balder was built by China's New Yangzi Shipbuilding in fulfilment of an order for three bulk and caustic soda cargo vessels placed by KCC in 2023. Two other ships from the same series will be handed over later this year.

The Marshall Islands-registered newbuild has an LOA of 228.4 metres (749.3 feet), a beam of 34.8 metres (114 feet), a draught of 14.5 metres (47.6 feet), a depth of 20.9 metres (68.6 feet), a deadweight of 83,000 at full load displacement, and a gross tonnage of 49,234. The ship’s construction utilised 14,000 tons of steel cut into blocks and was done in compliance with DNV class requirements.