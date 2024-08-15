VESSEL REVIEW | Arklow Rose & Arklow Resolve – Irish owner to deploy 6,800DWT bulker pair on shortsea routes

Designed to ensure flexibility in cargo transport

The construction contract for the seven ships was awarded to Royal Bodewes in early 2021, and deliveries to Arklow Shipping commenced in February 2023 with the hand-over of series lead ship Arklow Racer. The succeeding ships were then delivered to the owner at a rate of one every three months. All vessels in the series will be operated on Arklow Shipping’s shortsea routes within northern Europe.

The RINA-classed Arklow Resolve and Arklow Rose each have an LOA of 104.93 metres (344.26 feet), a moulded beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a maximum draught of 6.612 metres (21.69 feet), a moulded depth of 9.5 metres (31 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 6,800, and a gross tonnage of 4,145. Each ship has a total cargo capacity of approximately 8,800 cubic metres (310,000 cubic feet) and can carry a combination of bulk (particularly paper, coal, wood, and grain) and general cargo also including dangerous goods.