VESSEL REVIEW | Aries Momiji – Japanese Ultramax bulker boasts energy-saving features

Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding, a company under Japan's Shin Kurushima Dockyard, has handed over a new Ultramax bulk carrier to local shipowner Cassiopeia Marine.

Aries Momiji is the ninth vessel in a series of newly developed 64,000DWT bulk carriers. The vessel not only complies with the latest rules such as CSR B&T, IMO NOx Tier III and SOx regulations, but also has a large deadweight under the condition that her length is less than 200 metres (660 feet).