VESSEL REVIEW | Aries Momiji – Japanese Ultramax bulker boasts energy-saving features
Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding, a company under Japan's Shin Kurushima Dockyard, has handed over a new Ultramax bulk carrier to local shipowner Cassiopeia Marine.
Aries Momiji is the ninth vessel in a series of newly developed 64,000DWT bulk carriers. The vessel not only complies with the latest rules such as CSR B&T, IMO NOx Tier III and SOx regulations, but also has a large deadweight under the condition that her length is less than 200 metres (660 feet).
The vessel also exceeds 30 per cent reduction of CO2 emissions by IMO's Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) regulation in advance that shall apply to ships for which the construction contract is placed on or after 2025.
Advanced control surfaces for greater fuel economy
Aries Momiji has an LOA of 199.99 metres (656.14 feet), a moulded beam of 32.24 metres (105.8 feet), a summer draught of 13.52 metres (44.36 feet), a moulded depth of 19.22 metres (63.06 feet), a gross tonnage of 36,372, and a total cargo hold capacity of 81,490 cubic metres (2.878 million cubic feet).
For the improvement of propulsion efficiency, the vessel is equipped with a low-speed, long-stroke electronically controlled main engine combined with a high-efficiency propeller and rudder appendages. The engine can deliver a service speed of a little over 14 knots.
Energy-saving devices such as Sanoyas' tandem fin and advanced flow controlling duct are also applied. These energy saving devices, which have been improved from previous designs, have achieved a more than eight per cent reduction in energy consumption so that the EEDI Phase III requirements are surely satisfied.
Configured for low-sulphur fuels and exhaust recirculation
The main engine also features an exhaust gas recirculation system and dedicated low-sulphur diesel tanks to permit navigation in emission control areas. A ballast water treatment system and independent holding tanks for rainwater on the upper deck are also fitted to minimise the ship's environmental impact.
The vessel has five cargo holds with open hatches that are maximised to load various cargos such as grain, ore, coal, hot coil and steel pipes. Four 31-ton deck cranes for handling cargo are installed.
For the improvement of the vessel’s maintenance, trunks are arranged to make it possible to gain access from the upper deck to the double bottom even when fully laden.