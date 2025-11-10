VESSEL REVIEW | AM-Voyager & Johannes Sr – Netherlands' Amer Shipping to deploy new cargo vessels on European inland routes

Amer Shipping, a Netherlands-based shipping company that operates mainly along inland waterways in northern Europe, recently took delivery of two new dry cargo vessels built locally by Ruijtenberg Shipyard.

AM-Voyager (formerly named Adriana Maria) and Johannes Sr will be operated alongside the other vessels in the Amer Shipping fleet, transporting raw materials for construction purposes as well as other types of bulk and breakbulk cargo.

The ships' routes will encompass the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland.