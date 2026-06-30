Vessel rate gains drive Baltic dry bulk index upward after hitting lows

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index edged higher on Tuesday after hitting a more than two-month low in the previous session, as Capesize and Panamax vessel rates rose.

The main Baltic index added 11 points, or 0.4 per cent, to reach 2,501. It hit its lowest since April 15 on Monday.

The Capesize index was up 10 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 3,548. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $90 to $28,678.