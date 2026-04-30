Vale doubles down on wind-assisted fleet despite marginal results

Vale plans to more than double its fleet of sail-equipped iron ore carriers, with the "cost-saving" technology to expand to at least 20 vessels within the next three years.

The spinning cylindrical sails about as high as a 10-storey building harness wind power during transoceanic voyages saving up to 10 per cent in fuel consumption depending on the vessel, Vale's general manager for shipping, Rafael Fischer, claimed on Tuesday.

Freight costs are significant for the mining sector and have climbed during the Iran war.