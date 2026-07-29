Uni-Asia joint venture to acquire bulk carrier for $20.5m

Singapore-based Uni-Asia Group announced that its joint venture, Emerald Bulkship, signed a conditional agreement to acquire the bulk carrier Uni Harmony from Quest Bulkship for $20.53 million.

Emerald Bulkship is 55.6 per cent owned by Uni-Asia Group through Uni-Asia Shipping, with Nippo Shipping Company, Sea Trade and Transport, Hakuyo Shipping Company and Pan Asian Marine Corporation each holding an 11.1 per cent stake.

Built in 2016 by Japan's Shimanami Shipyard, the 37,655 DWT vessel was valued between $19.95 million and $22.05 million in an April 21, 2026 appraisal by an independent valuer.