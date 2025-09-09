Ukrainian rapeseed shipments face week-long halt due to customs confusion

Ukrainian rapeseed exports could be halted for at least a week owing to confusion over customs documents following the introduction of a 10 per cent duty on rapeseed and soybean exports, farming union UAC said on Tuesday.

Ukraine is a leading exporter of rapeseed and soybeans, mostly to Europe, and the duty could create short-term price volatility, although producers and traders expect the government to intervene to prevent any potential longer-term implications.