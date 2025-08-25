Ukrainian farmers call for lifting of ban on nitrogen fertiliser imports by sea

While nitrogen fertilisers can still be brought into the country via river ports or land, the UAC farmers' union said shortages were getting worse at a time when seasonal demand is high.

"The key factor here is the ban on imports into Ukraine via seaports not only of grade A ammonium nitrate, which is indeed an explosive substance, but also of other nitrogen fertilisers that are completely non-explosive," the UAC said in a statement.

It added that if the problem was not resolved urgently, next year the country could face a 30 per cent reduction in the yield of key crops that supply both the international and domestic market.