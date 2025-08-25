Ukrainian farmers call for lifting of ban on nitrogen fertiliser imports by sea
Ukraine's biggest farming union called on the government on Monday to lift a wartime ban on nitrogen fertiliser imports at the country's maritime ports, warning that yields in the country's key grains crop could suffer due to shortages.
At the beginning of the war with Russia, Ukraine cited security reasons for the seaport ban on imports of nitrogen fertilisers, some of which are explosive.
While nitrogen fertilisers can still be brought into the country via river ports or land, the UAC farmers' union said shortages were getting worse at a time when seasonal demand is high.
"The key factor here is the ban on imports into Ukraine via seaports not only of grade A ammonium nitrate, which is indeed an explosive substance, but also of other nitrogen fertilisers that are completely non-explosive," the UAC said in a statement.
It added that if the problem was not resolved urgently, next year the country could face a 30 per cent reduction in the yield of key crops that supply both the international and domestic market.
Ukraine is a major global exporter of corn, wheat and barley, with overall grain exports of about 40 million tonnes per season. It is also a leading supplier of sunflower seeds and sunflower oil.
The yield of the commodities hinges on imports of mineral fertilisers, which must be applied at this time of the year, the union said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Helen Popper)