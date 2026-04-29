Ukraine urges Israel to impound ship carrying "stolen" grain as both sides continue to trade barbs

Ukraine has asked Israel to seize a vessel carrying grain it says was stolen from areas occupied by Russia, its top prosecutor said on Wednesday, amid a diplomatic tussle between the two countries over the shipment.

Ukraine and Israel traded accusations on Tuesday, with Ukraine saying it had repeatedly urged Israel via diplomatic channels to take measures regarding the vessel. Israel accused Kyiv of "Twitter diplomacy".

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said on social media that the vessel, Panormitis, was headed to the Israeli port of Haifa with grain, "some of which was shipped," from Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. The grain had earlier been loaded from another vessel, he said.