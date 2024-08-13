Ukraine seeking manager for seized Russian bulker

The detained vessel is the 2000-built, Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier Emmakris III. The 73,281DWT vessel has seven holds, an LOA of 225 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, and a draught of 6.8 metres.

On the basis of the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, the vessel was transferred to ARMA for management. Currently, the asset is moored near the berth of the Railway and Ferry Complex of the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk.