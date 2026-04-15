Ukraine puts "stolen" Russian grain on the agenda with Israel

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a call with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar to discuss a Russian vessel carrying what he described as grain stolen from Ukraine that was allowed to dock in an Israeli port.

Kyiv considers all grain produced in the four regions Russia claimed as its own since invading Ukraine in 2022, and Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, to have been stolen by Moscow.

"I stressed that the illegal export of stolen Ukrainian agricultural products is part of Russia's broader war effort," Sybiha said late on Tuesday in a post on social media. "Such illegal trade with stolen goods must not be allowed."