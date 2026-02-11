Tufton Assets acquires two Japan-built Handysize bulkers for $33m

Tufton Assets agreed to acquire two Handysize bulkers for a total of $33 million, the company announced on February 11.

The Japanese-built vessels were purchased at approximately 85 per cent of their depreciated replacement cost.

The acquisitions align with the strategy of the company to deploy capital into second-hand vessels that deliver yields. The company's board approved the purchase after determining that the expected returns exceeded the required threshold as implied by a mid-term strategy review.