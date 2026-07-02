Tighter iron ore supply in China sparks Baltic dry bulk index rally

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose to its highest level in more than a week on Thursday with Capesize vessel rates leading gains after iron ore prices rose on concerns over tighter supply in China.

The main Baltic index added 88 points, or 3.4 per cent, to reach 2,650, its highest since June 24.

The Capesize index was up 229 points, or 6.2 per cent, at 3,921. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $2,079 to $32,060.