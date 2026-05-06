Thailand's Precious Shipping returns to profit in Q1 2026

Precious Shipping Public Company reported a consolidated profit of THB108 million ($3.41 million) for the three-month period ended March 31. This financial performance represented a recovery from the THB140 million loss recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Total vessel operating income reached THB1.33 billion, primarily driven by time charter revenues of THB1.31 billion. Voyage charters contributed THB20 million to this total, though the figure declined from the THB39 million earned during the first quarter of the previous year.

January saw the expansion of the fleet through the acquisition of two resale newbuilding vessels, Ubon Naree and Uthita Naree. These assets were purchased for an aggregate $74.5 million and currently operate under the Singapore flag.