Taiwan's Wisdom Marine reports surge in May operating profit

Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine reported a May revenue of NT$1.82 billion ($57.70 million), representing a 39.79 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.
Driven by a recovery from the market downturn in the first half of 2025, operating profit for the month surged 259.89 per cent to NT$679.04 million.
While monthly earnings per share stood at NT$0.76, net income before tax reached NT$573.01 million to mark a 45.08 per cent year-on-year increase. Over the first five months of 2026, cumulative revenue climbed 30.23 per cent to NT$7.8 billion, with operating profit rising 293.38 per cent to NT$2.4 billion.
This performance brought year-to-date earnings per share to NT$2.86, supported by a 746.63 per cent growth in net income before tax to NT$2.13 billion. These cumulative results were achieved across a fleet of 130 vessels, with the Baltic dry index recorded at 3,224 on May 31.
The company expanded its managed fleet by adding two 40,000 DWT Handymax vessels, welcoming the Qadris Benefit on May 18 and the Paiwan Fortune one week later on May 25.
Alongside three vessel contract renewals during the month, operational adjustments included four vessels entering dry dock.
Alongside three vessel contract renewals during the month, operational adjustments included four vessels entering dry-dock.
Outstanding borrowings denominated in the Japanese Yen also triggered non-operating currency impacts due to exchange rate fluctuations.
Consequently, foreign exchange losses reached $200,000 from the appreciation of the Japanese Yen and $800,000 from the appreciation of the New Taiwan Dollar. An additional $80,000 loss was recorded following the appreciation of the Swiss Franc.