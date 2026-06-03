Taiwan's Wisdom Marine reports surge in May operating profit

Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine reported a May revenue of NT$1.82 billion ($57.70 million), representing a 39.79 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Driven by a recovery from the market downturn in the first half of 2025, operating profit for the month surged 259.89 per cent to NT$679.04 million.

While monthly earnings per share stood at NT$0.76, net income before tax reached NT$573.01 million to mark a 45.08 per cent year-on-year increase. Over the first five months of 2026, cumulative revenue climbed 30.23 per cent to NT$7.8 billion, with operating profit rising 293.38 per cent to NT$2.4 billion.