Stone Shipping signs extended time charter for Diana Panamax bulker

Greek shipping firm Diana Shipping has extended a time charter contract with Stone Shipping for one of its ice class Panamax dry bulk vessels, the Atalandi.

The transaction was executed through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of the shipping company, which specialises in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels.

Under the terms of the agreement, the gross charter rate is $16,500 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties.