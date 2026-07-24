Stone Shipping signs extended time charter for Diana Panamax bulker

Greek shipping firm Diana Shipping has extended a time charter contract with Stone Shipping for one of its ice class Panamax dry bulk vessels, the Atalandi.
The transaction was executed through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of the shipping company, which specialises in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels.
Under the terms of the agreement, the gross charter rate is $16,500 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties.
The new charter period is expected by the company to commence on August 5, 2026, and will run until a minimum of August 1, 2027, up to a maximum of September 30, 2027.
The Atalandi is currently chartered at a gross rate of $10,100 per day, also minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties. Built in 2014, the vessel has a deadweight tonnage of 77,529.
Diana Shipping stated that the employment extension is anticipated to generate approximately $5.89 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.