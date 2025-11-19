Star Bulk Q3 net income and voyage revenues drop

Star Bulk Carriers reported a net income of $18.5 million, or $0.16 per share, for the third quarter of 2025, a significant decrease from the $81.3 million net income in the same period last year. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $32.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Voyage revenues for the third quarter fell to $263.9 million from $344.3 million in Q3 2024, driven by a decrease in the average number of vessels and lower charter rates.