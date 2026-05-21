Star Bulk Carriers reports surge in Q1 net profit

Star Bulk Carriers recorded a net profit of $58.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing a significant increase from a net profit of $0.5 million during the same period in 2025.

Voyage revenues rose to $281.2 million from $230.7 million, driven by stronger dry bulk market charter rates despite a decrease in the average fleet size. Daily time charter equivalent rates averaged $18,493 during the quarter, rising from $12,439 in the first quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from vessel disposals reached approximately $46.4 million following the completed sales of Star Scarlett on April 21 and Star Mariella on May 13.