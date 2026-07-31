Squeezed by China, Fortescue finds new buyers for its iron ore

Australia's Fortescue shipped iron ore cargoes to India and Vietnam this week after a months-long hiatus, Kpler data showed, as the world's fourth-largest iron ore supplier remains locked in talks on its annual supply contract with top customer China.

Earlier this month, state iron ore buyer China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) asked domestic steel mills not to take delivery of some of Fortescue's iron ore held at Chinese ports.

Beijing is using increasingly hardball tactics against iron ore miners to tighten its grip on the $132 billion seaborne market and extract better terms for Chinese steel mills, which are suffering amid thin margins and falling demand.