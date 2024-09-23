Spliethoff acquires majority interest in shipping company ForestWave
Dutch shipping company the Spliethoff Group and ForestWave have confirmed that ForestWave will join the Spliethoff Group as its seventh business unit effective September 30, 2024.
With this expansion, the number of vessels commercially operated by the Spliethoff Group has grown to a combined fleet of more than 140.
Fred Diepeveen, Managing Director of ForestWave, said that ForestWave will maintain its identity and independent operations while benefiting from new opportunities provided by its joining with Spliethoff.
Founded in 2003, is headquartered in the Netherlands and has offices in the UK and Spain. The company operates a fleet of 30 multi-purpose vessels with loading capacities from 5,000 to 12,500 DWT.
ForestWave is active in short sea and worldwide ocean transportation, mainly in European waters and the Atlantic basin. The range of services includes chartering, ship management, project development, and purchase and sale of vessels. The company serves various markets such as bulk, forest products, and offshore.