South Korea's Pan Ocean sees revenue grow in Q1 2026

South Korea's Pan Ocean reported a revenue of approximately KRW1.51 trillion ($1.09 billion) for the first quarter that ended on March 31, 2026. This performance represented growth for the shipping group, which recorded a profit of about KRW141 billion during the three-month period.

The company stated that average freight rates in the shipping sector rose four per cent to $23.61 per revenue tonne during the quarter.

This increase was attributed by the firm to steady cargo volumes of bauxite from Guinea and iron ore from Brazil supporting the Atlantic market.