South Africa approves Norden's acquisition of Taylor Maritime's dry bulk contracts

The Competition Commission of South Africa has approved the proposed transaction whereby Norden Shipping intends to acquire the rights, title, and interests in certain contracts of affreightment (COAs) from Taylor Maritime. The acquisition was approved without conditions.

The acquiring firm, Norden Shipping, is a Singaporean entity ultimately controlled by the Danish company Dampskibsselskabet Norden. The commission noted that while it has no physical presence in South Africa, it operates in the country through bulk commodity shipments, including grain, coal, minerals, and ores.