Slipping Capesize rates pull down Baltic dry bulk index

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index edged lower on Monday, dragged by declining rates in the Capesize vessel segment.
The main Baltic index edged two points, or 0.1 per cent, lower at 3,222.
The Capesize index was down seven points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,496. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $65 to $46,346.
However, Chinese coking coal prices rallied on Monday to hit a 19-month high, as a provincial-level mine safety meeting in coal-rich Shanxi reinforced supply concerns stoked by production halts at some mines following a deadly accident last month.
The Panamax index rose one point to 2,344. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels gained $9 to $21,095.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up one point at 1,570.
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)