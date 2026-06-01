Slipping Capesize rates pull down Baltic dry bulk index

However, Chinese coking coal prices rallied on Monday to hit a 19-month high, as a provincial-level mine safety meeting in coal-rich Shanxi reinforced supply concerns stoked by production halts at some mines following a deadly accident last month.

The Panamax index rose one point to 2,344. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels gained $9 to $21,095.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up one point at 1,570.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)