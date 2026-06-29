Six days of losses push Baltic dry bulk index to over two-month low

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell for a sixth consecutive session to hit a more than two-month low on Monday, pressured by declining rates for Capesize and supramax vessels.

The main Baltic index slid 34 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 2,490, its lowest since April 15.

The Capesize index was down 102 points, or 2.8 per cent, at 3,538. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels were down $923 at $28,588.