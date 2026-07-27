Ship sinks near Odessa port a week after Russian strike

An international cargo vessel sank off the coast of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa on Sunday, a week after Ukrainian officials said it had been struck by Russian forces.

Ukraine's ports authority said the Golden Leo, sailing under a Guinea-Bissau flag, had sunk near the port. A statement said nine crew members had been killed in the attack while eight were evacuated to safety.

The statement said the ship, which left the port of Chornomorsk with a cargo of corn, suffered considerable damage when it was shelled by Russian forces on July 19.

It had been passing through a corridor overseen by Ukraine along the coast towards Romania.