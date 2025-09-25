Ship scheduled to load 60k tonnes of wheat for Egypt at France’s Dunkirk port

A vessel is due to arrive at the northern French port of Dunkirk on Sunday to load about 60,000 tonnes of wheat for Egypt, LSEG data showed, confirming part of a purchase made by Egypt's state grains buyer last month.
Egyptian state buyer Mostakbal Misr, also known as Future of Egypt, said last month it had agreed to buy 200,000 tonnes of French wheat in what would be its second purchase of French supplies this year after a similar volume booked in April.
Traders have said the wheat bought last month was initially due to be shipped in September, though delays in the previous round of French shipments had raised uncertainty in the market.
Traders expect the latest purchase to be shipped in three Panamax vessels with at least 60,000 tonnes each, as was the case with the previous French imports.
