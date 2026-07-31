Seanergy Maritime posts record Q2 and H1 profits in 2026 due to strong Capesize market

Dry bulk shipping company Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corporation has posted its financial results for the first half and the second quarter of 2026.

The company achieved record Q2 and H1 profit of US$26.2 million and US$35.9 million, respectively, up from US$2.9 million net income and US$0.4 million loss in the prior-year periods.

Total capital of US$108.4 million was returned to shareholders, comprising US$63.2 million of cash dividends (US$3.19 per share) and US$45.2 million of share, warrant and convertible note repurchases.