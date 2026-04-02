Seanergy Maritime posts 2025 profit decrease as charter rates moderate

Seanergy Maritime Holdings recorded a net profit of $21.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. This figure represents a 51 per cent decrease from the $43.5 million profit achieved during the preceding 12-month period.

Net vessel revenue for the year reached $155.5 million, down from the $164.9 million earned in 2024. The company reported that its daily time charter equivalent rate fell to $20,937 compared to $25,063 in the prior year.

In September 2025, the firm completed the sale of the vessel Geniuship for $21.6 million. Seanergy said it entered into an agreement with Hengli Shipbuilding in October 2025 for the construction of a 181,000 DWT Capesize vessel at a cost of $75.2 million.