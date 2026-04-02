Seanergy Maritime posts 2025 profit decrease as charter rates moderate

Seanergy Maritime Holdings recorded a net profit of $21.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. This figure represents a 51 per cent decrease from the $43.5 million profit achieved during the preceding 12-month period.
Net vessel revenue for the year reached $155.5 million, down from the $164.9 million earned in 2024. The company reported that its daily time charter equivalent rate fell to $20,937 compared to $25,063 in the prior year.
In September 2025, the firm completed the sale of the vessel Geniuship for $21.6 million. Seanergy said it entered into an agreement with Hengli Shipbuilding in October 2025 for the construction of a 181,000 DWT Capesize vessel at a cost of $75.2 million.
A contract for a 211,000 DWT Newcastlemax vessel was signed in November 2025 for $75.8 million. The company stated the ship is expected in the second quarter of 2028.
The company completed the transfer of the Dukeship to United Maritime Corporation via an 18-month bareboat charter in February 2026. This agreement involves a daily rate of $9,450 and a purchase obligation of $22.1 million.
Seanergy confirmed it agreed to sell the Squireship to United for $29.5 million in March 2026. According to the company, the vessel is expected to be delivered to United by mid-June 2026.
Total debt and financial liabilities for the company amounted to $294 million at the end of December 2025. The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share in February 2026.
Chief Financial Officer Stavros Gyftakis noted that the company has five newbuilding vessels currently under construction. Seanergy stated that it intends to cover future liquidity needs through cash from operations and new debt financing.