Seacon Shipping to sell bulk carrier to OBE Ships for $41.6m

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings has agreed to sell the 2023-built bulk carrier Seacon Tokyo to OBE Ships Maritime for $41.6 million. Under the agreement signed on July 20, the vessel will be delivered to the buyer on or before December 2.

The 36,570 GT vessel is currently chartered to Seacon Tokyo, a subsidiary of the shipping group, under a bareboat charter from Xiang T26 SG International Ship Lease.

Prior to delivering the bulk carrier, the subsidiary plans to acquire full ownership by exercising a purchase option for up to approximately $18.7 million.