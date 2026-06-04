Seacon Shipping to sell 2024-built bulk carrier for $42.9m

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings has agreed to sell the bulk carrier Seacon Antwerp to Marshall Islands-registered Journey Marine for $42.9 million. Under the agreement, the 43,655 GT vessel built in 2024 is scheduled for delivery on or before September 30, 2026.
The vessel is currently operated under a bareboat charter from Qihang Zhongzhou Leasing Tianjin Company, but the seller intends to exercise a purchase option to acquire ownership prior to the final delivery.
This acquisition is priced at up to approximately $27.3 million, after which the existing charter will terminate and the vessel will be transferred to the buyer.
The board of directors stated that the sale represents an opportunity to raise funds, which the company intends to use for general working capital and potential vessel acquisitions. According to the company's financial estimates, the group expects to record a net gain of approximately $9.4 million from the disposal.
The transaction value was determined through negotiations, taking into account the purchase option price and an alternative offer from another potential buyer. Records show that the vessel generated audited net profits of $733,500 in 2024 and $853,200 in 2025.
The vessel's current owner is wholly owned by Bank of China Financial Leasing. Following the completion of the sale, the actual net gain will be finalised based on the vessel's net asset value at the time of delivery.