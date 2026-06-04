Seacon Shipping to sell 2024-built bulk carrier for $42.9m

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings has agreed to sell the bulk carrier Seacon Antwerp to Marshall Islands-registered Journey Marine for $42.9 million. Under the agreement, the 43,655 GT vessel built in 2024 is scheduled for delivery on or before September 30, 2026.

The vessel is currently operated under a bareboat charter from Qihang Zhongzhou Leasing Tianjin Company, but the seller intends to exercise a purchase option to acquire ownership prior to the final delivery.

This acquisition is priced at up to approximately $27.3 million, after which the existing charter will terminate and the vessel will be transferred to the buyer.