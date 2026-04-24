Seacon Shipping sells two bulk carriers to Asyad for $72.7m

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings has agreed to sell two bulk carriers to Oman-based Asyad Shipping for a total consideration of $72.7 million. Each vessel, Seacon Vancouver and Seacon Oslo, is priced at $36.35 million under the agreements signed on April 23.

These ships are currently operated under bareboat charters, and the company intends to acquire them by exercising purchase options before delivering them to the buyer.

Seacon Vancouver is scheduled for delivery by October 10, whereas Seacon Oslo is to be handed over on or before November 30. Both vessels are 48,785 GT bulk carriers that were constructed in 2023.