Seacon Shipping sells two bulk carriers to Asyad for $72.7m

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings has agreed to sell two bulk carriers to Oman-based Asyad Shipping for a total consideration of $72.7 million. Each vessel, Seacon Vancouver and Seacon Oslo, is priced at $36.35 million under the agreements signed on April 23.
These ships are currently operated under bareboat charters, and the company intends to acquire them by exercising purchase options before delivering them to the buyer.
Seacon Vancouver is scheduled for delivery by October 10, whereas Seacon Oslo is to be handed over on or before November 30. Both vessels are 48,785 GT bulk carriers that were constructed in 2023.
A gain of approximately $25 million is expected from the sale after taxes and associated expenses are deducted. Proceeds are intended by the group to finance potential vessel acquisitions and support general working capital requirements.
The board of directors noted that the transaction represents an opportunity to, "dispose of the vessels at a reasonable price," which will strengthen the group's liquidity position.
Bright Vancouver Shipping and Xiang T11 SG International Ship Lease are the current owners from whom the vessels will be purchased upon the exercise of the options.
Audited net profits for the vessels reached $1.1 million and $1.75 million respectively during 2025. Seacon reported that the net asset value for the ships is expected to reach approximately $46.5 million by the scheduled delivery dates.