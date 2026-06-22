Seacon Shipping sells 2023-built bulk carrier for $37.5m

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings has agreed to sell a bulk carrier to Marshall Islands-registered Belle Shipping for $37.5 million. Under the agreement, the Liberia-incorporated subsidiary Seacon Hamburg will deliver the 2023-built vessel, named Seacon Hamburg, to the buyer on or before June 28, 2026.

To facilitate the sale, the subsidiary intends to acquire the vessel by exercising a purchase option under an existing bareboat charter with its owner, Xiang T10 SG International Ship Lease. This acquisition is estimated to cost up to approximately $19.6 million, after which the charter agreement will terminate and the vessel will be transferred to the buyer.

The transaction is fully guaranteed by Castor Maritime, which is an indirect owner of Belle Shipping, while Seacon Shipping Group will guarantee the obligations of the seller.