Seacon Shipping Group to acquire four dry cargo vessels for $44m

Seacon Shipping Group has agreed to acquire four multi-purpose dry cargo vessels for a total consideration of $44.4 million. The company entered into four novation agreements on March 24 through its subsidiary, Seacon Shipping.

Under the terms of the transaction, Seacon will assume all rights and obligations for the ships from H&C Marine Engineering Singapore and FLC Chance Shipping. The vessels are being constructed by Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry.

Each ship has a capacity of 5,200 DWT and is priced at $11.1 million. Seacon stated it is focused on expanding its fleet to enhance its capacity to meet customer requests.