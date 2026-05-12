Safe Bulkers to acquire four Japanese newbuild bulk carriers

Safe Bulkers has entered into recapitulation agreements to acquire four Japanese dry bulk newbuilds. The name of the shipbuilder was not disclosed.

The acquisition comprises three 82,000 DWT Kamsarmax class vessels and one 182,000 DWT Capesize class vessel.

Delivery of two Kamsarmax vessels is anticipated in the first half of 2029, while the third is expected during the third quarter. The Capesize vessel is scheduled for arrival in the second half of that year.