Safe Bulkers reports increased net income in Q1 2026

Safe Bulkers reported a net income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, up from $7.2 million during the same period in 2025.

The company announced that its net revenues rose by 16 per cent to $74.4 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, driven by higher charter hires and increased earnings from vessels equipped with exhaust gas cleaning devices.

The company has continued its fleet renewal programme, entering into agreements since the start of 2026 to acquire five Kamsarmax newbuild vessels and one Capesize newbuild vessel.