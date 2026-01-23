Safe Bulkers orders two Kamsarmax vessels from Chinese builder

International dry bulk transport specialist Safe Bulkers has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of two newbuild, 82,500DWT Kamsarmax bulk carriers.
The vessels will be built in China and are scheduled for delivery to Safe Bulkers in the third quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2029, respectively.
The company said the newbuild vessels will be designed to meet EEDI Phase III requirements as well as IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations.
The newbuild vessels will be sister ships to existing vessels in the Safe Bulkers fleet but will be fitted with advanced energy efficiency systems that can deliver lower fuel consumption.
Safe Bulkers has already taken delivery of 12 IMO Tier III vessels. Including this agreement, the company has an outstanding orderbook of eight newbuild vessels, two of which will be methanol dual-fuel powered.
Four ships are scheduled to be delivered in 2026, two will be handed over in 2027, and one each will follow in 2028 and 2029.
"We have placed these newbuild orders consistent with our fleet renewal strategy, aiming to increase the competitiveness and resiliency of the company and to own one of the most modern and environmentally efficient dry bulk fleets in the market," said Dr Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers.