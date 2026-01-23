Safe Bulkers orders two Kamsarmax vessels from Chinese builder

International dry bulk transport specialist Safe Bulkers has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of two newbuild, 82,500DWT Kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The vessels will be built in China and are scheduled for delivery to Safe Bulkers in the third quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2029, respectively.

The company said the newbuild vessels will be designed to meet EEDI Phase III requirements as well as IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations.