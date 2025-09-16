Russia's seaborne grain exports in August drop by 16.4 per cent

Russia's seaborne grain exports fell to 5.3 million tonnes in August down 16.4 per cent compared to the same month of 2024, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Tuesday.
Seaborne exports accounted for about 90 per cent of Russia's total grain exports last season.
Total seaborne exports have reached eight million tonnes in the first two months of the season, 26.6 per cent down year-on-year, according to the data.
Exports via Black Sea terminals, which normally account for around 90 per cent of all seaborne grain shipments, fell by 17.6 per cent to 4.9 million tonnes in August.
Shipments via the Caspian Sea, a route primarily serving Iran, increased by 57.7 per cent to 0.3 million tonnes.
Exports via Baltic Sea terminals, which supply Russian grain to new markets including Africa and Latin America, almost stopped in August.
Deliveries via Far East terminals fell by 41.7 per cent to 0.04 million tonnes last month.
Russia's seaborne grain exports fell by 25.4 per cent in the recently ended 2024-2025 season, which ran from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, to around 46 million tonnes due to the implementation of export quotas in February and lower crop output.
