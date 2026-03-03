Russia’s grain exports to Iran interrupted by war, sources say

Russia's grain exports to Iran have stalled after Saturday's US-Israeli airstrikes, sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Iran, Russia's number three grain buyer, has already bought and moved up to 95 per cent of its expected Russian wheat purchases this season.

Two sources at Russian exporting companies, who declined to be identified, said shipments of grain bound for Iran from the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea had halted. Exporters are still trying to fulfil existing contracts despite the current suspension.

"There is a need for supplies, but for now they have been suspended," one of the sources said. "I think they will be resumed at the first opportunity for both feed and food product categories," the source added.