Russian wheat prices hold as storms snarl Black Sea shipments

Limited shipments and a strong rouble supported Russian wheat export prices last week, which approached those of Black Sea competitors, analysts said.

The price of Russian wheat with 12.5 per cent protein content for free-on-board delivery at the end of March was $233 a tonne at the end of last week, unchanged from a week earlier, Dmitry Rylko, head of the IKAR consultancy, said.

Weather problems that have affected the new harvest in France and the US may provide further support for prices, he said.