Russian wheat exports through Caspian Sea resume after long hiatus with Iran-bound shipment

Russia sent wheat to Iran through the Caspian Sea for the first time in years in the first quarter of 2026, data showed on Friday, as the landlocked salt lake gains importance as a trade route between the two countries due to the war in the Middle East.

Iran had already been receiving Russian barley and corn via the Caspian Sea but wheat was being sent from the country's Black Sea ports to Iran's main grain terminals on the Strait of Hormuz.

The data from the agriculture ministry's grain quality control unit showed that in the first three months of the year, Russia shipped 500,000 tonnes of feed corn, 180,000 of feed barley and over 4,000 tonnes of food grade wheat from its Caspian ports to Iran, the third-largest buyer of Russian wheat this season.