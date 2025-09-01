Russian seaborne wheat export prices continue slide on weak demand

Russian wheat export prices continued to decline last week amid more active arrivals of the new harvest and sluggish export purchases, analysts said.

The price for Russian wheat with 12.5 per cent protein content for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in late September-early October was $230 a tonne at the end of last week, down $5 from the previous week, said Dmitry Rylko, head of the IKAR consultancy.