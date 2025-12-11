Russian seaborne grain exports surge by 26.6 per cent in November

Russia’s seaborne grain exports in November rose for the first time this season to six million tonnes, 26.6 per cent up compared to the same month in 2024, shipping data from industry sources released on Thursday showed.
The last time monthly grain export volumes increased year-on-year was in December 2024, when they rose by six per cent. Total seaborne exports total 25.3 million tonnes so far this marketing season, down 8.3 per cent year-on-year, according to the data.
Exports via Black Sea terminals, which normally account for around 90 per cent of all seaborne grain shipments, increased by 24.3 per cent to 5.3 million tonnes in November 2025.
Caspian Sea export volumes, primarily destined for Iran, were up 58.9 per cent to 0.4 million. Exports via Baltic Sea terminals, which supply Russian grain to new markets, including in Africa and Latin America, increased by 37.1 per cent to 0.3 million tonnes.
Exports via Far East terminals rose by 29.2 per cent to 0.1 million tonnes in November 2025, according to the data.
