Russian seaborne grain exports surge by 26.6 per cent in November

Russia’s seaborne grain exports in November rose for the first time this season to six million tonnes, 26.6 per cent up compared to the same month in 2024, shipping data from industry sources released on Thursday showed.

The last time monthly grain export volumes increased year-on-year was in December 2024, when they rose by six per cent. Total seaborne exports total 25.3 million tonnes so far this marketing season, down 8.3 per cent year-on-year, according to the data.