Russian grain shipments grow as seaborne trade dominates exports

Russia's seaborne grain exports increased by 4.4 per cent year on year to 4.7 million tonnes in December, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Friday. Seaborne exports accounted for about 90 per cent of Russia's total grain exports last season.

Total seaborne exports fell to almost 30 million tonnes in the first six months of the season, down 7.1 per cent compared to the same period of the previous season, according to the data.

Exports via Black Sea terminals, the main route for seaborne grain shipments, rose by 0.6 per cent to 3.9 million tonnes in December. Shipments via the Caspian Sea, a route primarily serving Iran, dropped by 12.5 per cent to 0.26 million tonnes.