Russian grain shipments grow as seaborne trade dominates exports

Russia's seaborne grain exports increased by 4.4 per cent year on year to 4.7 million tonnes in December, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Friday. Seaborne exports accounted for about 90 per cent of Russia's total grain exports last season.
Total seaborne exports fell to almost 30 million tonnes in the first six months of the season, down 7.1 per cent compared to the same period of the previous season, according to the data.
Exports via Black Sea terminals, the main route for seaborne grain shipments, rose by 0.6 per cent to 3.9 million tonnes in December. Shipments via the Caspian Sea, a route primarily serving Iran, dropped by 12.5 per cent to 0.26 million tonnes.
Exports via Baltic Sea terminals increased almost by 80 per cent to 0.3 million tonnes. Far East terminals turnover rose by 57 per cent to 0.2 million tonnes.
Russia's seaborne grain exports fell by 25.4 per cent in the 2024–2025 season, which ran from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, to around 46 million tonnes due to the implementation of export quotas in February and lower crop output.
