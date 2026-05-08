Russia slams Israel for rejecting grain shipment, accusing it of bowing to Ukrainian pressure

Russia accused Israeli authorities on Friday of caving in to pressure from Ukraine in a dispute over a consignment of grain that was turned away from an Israeli port last month.

Ukraine says the grain in question was stolen by Russia from regions of Ukraine that Moscow's forces have seised in the war.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected what it called "the absurd and unsubstantiated claims made by the Ukrainian side". It said it deplored the decision by the Israeli importing company not to allow the grain to be unloaded at the port of Haifa.