Russia begins regular potash exports via Murmansk

Regular exports of Russian potash through the Port of Murmansk commenced earlier this month following a trial sailing conducted last December.

The first regular shipment saw 35,000 tons of potash fertiliser depart Murmansk on a vessel bound for South America. Before the end of January, Murmansk Bulk Terminal (MBT) will send out another shipment via the deep-water port, bringing the exported total thus far to 70,000 tons.

Russia has been seeking stable access to key potash markets overseas after the International Labour Organisation announced plans for the processing of 1.7 million tonnes of potash fertiliser.