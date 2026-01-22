Russia begins regular potash exports via Murmansk
Regular exports of Russian potash through the Port of Murmansk commenced earlier this month following a trial sailing conducted last December.
The first regular shipment saw 35,000 tons of potash fertiliser depart Murmansk on a vessel bound for South America. Before the end of January, Murmansk Bulk Terminal (MBT) will send out another shipment via the deep-water port, bringing the exported total thus far to 70,000 tons.
Russia has been seeking stable access to key potash markets overseas after the International Labour Organisation announced plans for the processing of 1.7 million tonnes of potash fertiliser.
Natalia Korobkina, Commercial Director at MBT, said the the route through Murmansk provides a reliable alternative to Baltic Sea ports with regard to exports of potash fertiliser.
The terminal is located in Kola Bay and is surrounded by ice-free waters despite being in the Russian Arctic. This will ensure significantly improved year-round access compared to Baltic Sea ports.
MBT intends to handle 1.5 million tonnes of Russian- and Belarusian-sourced potash in 2026. The company had therefore invested in upgrades that include expanded warehouse facilities and an additional crane.