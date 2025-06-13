Rising rates across vessel segments lift Baltic index to weekly gain

The Capesize index gained 167 points, or 4.7 per cent, to 3,722, its highest level since July 2 and a weekly gain of 31 per cent. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels added $1,385 to $30,866.

Iron ore futures extended their decline for a second straight session and were set to log a weekly loss, as US President Donald Trump's plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on an additional range of "steel derivative products" weighed.